Bill to eliminate mandatory minimums wins committee approval

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A proposal to eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences in Virginia has won approval from a key legislative committee.

The legislation cleared by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday would end mandatory minimum jail and prison terms for more than 200 crimes, including drunken driving, gun violations, drug distribution, and possession or distribution of child pornography.

Under the bill, a mandatory minimum sentence for capital murder would remain in place.

Some Republicans members of the committee said they are opposed to eliminatory mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes, including a third offense of driving while intoxicated within five years and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

