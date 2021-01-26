Central Shenandoah Health District COVID-19 vaccines ready for school staff this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District continues its efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccine into more arms around the Shenandoah Valley.

Last week, the targeted population was a continuation of Phase 1a. This upcoming week the CSHD will work with 1b recipients and the remainder of 1a recipients, like health care workers and EMS.

“We’re going to start doing targeted groups, such as K-12 [teachers and staff] this week,” Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager Senior with the CSHD. “Our other community health care partners will continue to do the 1a health care personnel in the area, and priority groups from 1b, specifically the 65 and older group.”

Rodeffer said with a district population of around 300,000 people, the CSHD is allocated 3 percent of the state’s weekly vaccine supply, which is about 3,400 vaccines.

That is what the health district anticipates it will continue to receive for the upcoming weeks.

“We have a limited allocation for the next 4 to 6 weeks,” Rodeffer said. “We also want everyone to know that we do have second doses matched to the first dose. If you got the first dose in our area, we have your second dose.”

Many area school teachers and staff will have the opportunity this week to get their shot. Rodeffer said school nurses will be able to help with the distribution.

“This week, we are going to start with Rockingham County, Harrisonburg City, Augusta County, Staunton City, Waynesboro City schools. Rockbridge area as well,” Rodeffer said. “The school nurses are going to be helping with this effort. They have trained and we’re really looking forward to their assistance.”

Rodeffer said the community is excited about the vaccine because all of their clinics have been booked solid. She said they have been reaching the numbers they anticipated every week.

