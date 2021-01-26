Coronavirus Food Assistance Program expansion includes hog, poultry producers and more

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Earlier this month, the United States Department of Agriculture announced an expansion of farmers eligible for the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP.)

CFAP now includes hog, chicken and turkey producers along with producers of pullets and turfgrass sod.

The program is designed to help with any loss of revenue from the pandemic.

Brian Carpenter, Program Technician with the Rockingham-Page Farm Service Agency, said he’s unsure why these groups weren’t included in the first go-around, but he expects there to be a big interest in the Valley as poultry is a huge part of its agricultural industry.

“There is so much poultry here, you know, the modern turkey was bred and came from this area. With poultry being as large as it is here, we have a pretty big footprint nationally but also globally, so it’s important to make sure you get these poultry producers the assistance that they need,” Carpenter said.

Applications are due by February 26.

With the expansion, there are also updated payment calculations for the CFAP 2 program.

Those who have already applied or wish to apply can find more information by contacting the Rockingham-Page FSA office or visiting https://www.farmers.gov/cfap.

