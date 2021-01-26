Advertisement

Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested

By WESH and WGAL Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WGAL) - An alert Walt Disney World ticket booker got help for a woman who called pretending to buy theme park tickets but was really trying to notify someone of a domestic violence situation.

A Disney employee called 911 on Jan. 9 after realizing a woman who had called needed help, according to a report from the Northern York County Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania.

The employee said she sensed something was wrong because she heard the woman yelling “get off me” and “get away from me” at someone else while they were on the call.

Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault after his girlfriend told police he choked her.(Source: Northern York County Regional Police/WESH/WGAL/CNN)

The employee than started asking the woman yes or no questions. She asked if the woman was actually calling to book a trip, and the response was no. Then, she asked if law enforcement should go to the house, and the response was yes. When asked if someone was hurting her, the response was yes again.

Police arrived at the home and found the woman and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Wayne Shiflett, arguing. The woman told police Shiflett had choked her and she was in fear for her life.

Shiflett was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

Copyright 2021 WESH, WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources: Two charged in poaching case north of Harrisonburg
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Joan Marie Smith
SCSO: Maurertown woman facing child endangerment charge, drug charges

Latest News

The order is an early blow to the Biden administration, which has proposed far-reaching changes...
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
A Palestinian woman checks the nylon cover on the roof of her house on a rainy day in a poor...
U.S. announces restoration of relations with Palestinians
President Joe Biden's latest executive orders focus on relief for COVID-19's economic toll.
Biden to order end of federally run private prisons
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
Biden, in first call with Putin, presses on Navalny, treaty
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel