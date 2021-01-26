Dukes dominate second half in victory over Northeastern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team dominated the second half in a 67-49 victory over Northeastern Monday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes had a slow start offensively and trailed the Huskies, 26-21, at halftime before outscoring Northeastern, 46-23, over the final two quarters of the game.

Kiki Jefferson scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists for JMU. Peyton McDaniel added 14 points and Madison Green, who was benched earlier in the season, returned to the starting lineup and scored 14 points while dishing out three assists and grabbing four rebounds for the Dukes.

JMU improves to 7-4 overall (3-1 CAA) with the win. The two teams are scheduled to play again at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Harrisonburg.

