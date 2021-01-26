Advertisement

Dukes fall to Northeastern, split series with Huskies

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball lost at home to Northeastern, 77-69, Tuesday afternoon.

The Dukes led by seven points (17-10) after the first quarter but were outscored the rest of the way, 67-52. Northeastern’s Kendall Currence scored 18 points in the first half while her teammate Stella Clark scored 25 of her game-high 28 points in the second half to lead the Huskies to their first-ever win at JMU.

Peyton McDaniel led the Dukes in scoring with 20 points but left the game late with a foot injury. Her status for JMU’s upcoming road games at College of Charleston is unknown at this time.

JMU falls to 7-5 overall (3-2 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to play at Charleston Saturday and Sunday with both games tipping off at 1 p.m.

