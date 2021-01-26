Family of Rockingham Regional Jail inmates want better care during pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Regional Jail is reporting 9 positive COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 25.

Rockingham Co. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV said the jail has been working closely with its jail physician and medical staff throughout the pandemic and continue to provide medical care.

All inmates have mild symptoms and the jail continues isolating, quarantining and sanitizing diligently, according to Sheriff Hutcheson.

But family members of jail inmates are not happy with the care their loved ones are receiving.

Jacquelyn Boxley’s husband is an inmate at the jail, and she said she has been advocating for inmates since the pandemic began and thinks the jail should reconsider the sentencing of some offenders.

“These inmates cannot be overlooked just because they’re inmates, especially the ones that are in here on non-violent crimes and petty stuff,” Boxley said. “They seem to keep locking up people. The jail is overcrowded.”

A group of family members of inmates plan to hold a vigil every Monday evening at 6 p.m. outside the jail until they see change and safe conditions.

