Four JMU Master’s programs selected for 2021 Best Online Master’s rankings

File photo.
File photo.(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Four online master’s degree programs at James Madison University (JMU) were selected for the 2021 lists of the Best Online Master’s degree programs by U.S. News & World Report.

The JMU programs to make the list are the online MBA at number 26, the online Master of Science in Information Security at number 39, the online Master of Science in Nursing at number 99 and the online Master’s in Education Programs that were placed in a range from numbers 227 through 296.

According to a press release from the university, JMU’s online programs were among more than 1,200 programs surveyed by U.S. News, and only accredited institutions whose programs are offered mostly or entirely online were evaluated.

The release says U.S. News states on its website that it has been publishing school rankings in the education sector since 1983, and calculates rankings on a variety of factors.

You can view the rankings here.

