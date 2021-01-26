Harrisonburg Police asking for public’s assistance identifying two subjects who allegedly pocketed customer’s credit card

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying two subjects who allegedly pocketed a Food Lion customer’s credit card.

According to the Facebook post, on Dec. 21, 2020, a victim shopping at a local Food Lion made a purchase and forgot to retrieve their credit card from the reader.

The post says the next shoppers in line noticed the card in the machine, made a purchase with their own card and left with the victim’s card. Officials say shortly after, an attempted purchase was made with the victim’s credit card at a local gas station.

Officials told WHSV the detective working this case has attempted to try to identify the subjects from the card they used, but without additional information, credit card companies are unable to provide the information officials are looking for.

“It’s a common misconception that we can take the last four numbers that Food Lion or another retailer would have and track it back that way,” an email from Harrisonburg police says.

The Harrisonburg Police Department says if you can identify one or both of the people pictured, you can send them a private message or call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050.

You can read the Facebook post below.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking for assistance identifying the two subjects pictured in this post. On... Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.