Advertisement

House panel advances bill ending costly coal tax credits

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2017 file photo shows a large field of coal stored on the property of...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2017 file photo shows a large field of coal stored on the property of Dominon Energy's Chesterfield Power station in Chester, Va. A House panel has advanced a bill, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 20201, that would phase out two costly coal tax credits that a state investigation recently found generate economic losses for Virginia. The incentives, designed to encourage coal production and coal use and aid the struggling economy of southwest Virginia, are decades old and among the state’s largest. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A House panel has advanced a bill that would phase out two costly coal tax credits that a state investigation recently found generate economic losses for Virginia.

The incentives, designed to encourage coal production and coal use and aid the struggling economy of southwest Virginia, are decades old and among the state’s largest. They’ve been a persistent political issue in recent years, with Republicans generally pushing to keep or expand them and Democrats seeking to end or limit them.

The bill advanced out of a subcommittee Tuesday on a party-lines vote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources: Two charged in poaching case north of Harrisonburg
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Joan Marie Smith
SCSO: Maurertown woman facing child endangerment charge, drug charges

Latest News

New COVID-19 rules for air travel during ‘National Plan For A Vacation Day’
Charlottesville City Hall
Online tax filing tool available for business personal property taxes
Bill to eliminate mandatory minimums wins committee approval
Money
Virginian-based UPS Freight being sold to TFI for $800M