JMU to host four CAA championships in spring semester

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University will play host to the CAA Championships for four different sports during the spring semester of 2021.

JMU will host the men’s basketball, track & field, women’s lacrosse, and softball championships in March, April, and May.

The Colonial Athletic Association unveiled the conference’s revised 2020-21 championship schedule and new scheduling formats on Tuesday with James Madison slated to host four championships this year: men’s basketball, track & field, women’s lacrosse and softball.

The conference previously announced that JMU will host the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, marking the first time since 1986 a champion will be crowned at a campus site for men’s basketball.

The Dukes will also welcome teams to Harrisonburg for CAA Championships in track & field, women’s lacrosse and softball.

The CAA additionally rolled out new scheduling formats for regular-season competition, adopting divisional schedules for the sports of baseball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball with the goal of reducing travel and limiting overnight stays.

CAA Championships to be hosted by JMU:

Men’s Basketball – March 6-9 (10 teams) – Atlantic Union Bank Center

Track & Field – April 30-May 1 (4 men’s; 9 women’s) – Sentara Park

Women’s Lacrosse – May 7 & 9 (5 teams – potential host for 4/5 game on May 6 based on location of two teams) – Sentara Park

Softball – May 12-15 (5 teams – double elimination) – Veterans Memorial Park

Key Scheduling Changes by CAA for 2020-21 JMU Seasons:

JMU will be in the south division for all sports that are split into divisions

Baseball – 24-game divisional conference schedule with a double round-robin

Field hockey – six-game round-robin CAA schedule

Women’s lacrosse – four-game divisional conference schedule with a double round-robin; JMU will also play two teams from the north division

Men’s soccer – four-game divisional conference schedule

Women’s soccer – four-game divisional conference schedule; JMU will also play one north division team

Softball – 18-game divisional conference schedule with double round-robin series

Volleyball – 8-game divisional conference slate with double round-robins; JMU will also play two games against a north division team

