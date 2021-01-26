Lewis named to mid-major Player of the Year watch list

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball player Matt Lewis has been named to the 2020-21 Lou Henson Award mid-season watch list.

According to a press release from JMU athletics, “The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.”

Lewis currently leads JMU and the Colonial Athletic Association in scoring with an average of 21.3 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. He’s also averaging 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Lewis ranks third all-time in scoring at JMU with 1,829 career points.

