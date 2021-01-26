Luray town council appoints new council member

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, the Luray Town Council held a special work session to appoint a new member to the council who will fill a vacant seat left after this past election.

Steve Burke, town manager, said since the end of November, the town has accepted applications from the community to fill the seat left by Jerry Dofflemyer who was elected Mayor in November.

Burke said the town received four applicants and the council held two special meetings over the last few weeks to determine who would be the best fit. At the special work session, the town council announced Stephanie Lillard will take the seat.

Burke said because Lillard will be finishing up Dofflemyer’s council term, she will need to run in November if she would like to remain on the council.

“The state code allows the council to fill vacancies until such time when a special election can be scheduled and our special election that the paperwork that we filed will be the normal election in November,” Burke said.

The town council said Tuesday night they were very proud in the interest to serve on the council and hope those who applied will continue to serve the community.

