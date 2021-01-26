1 dead, at least 17 injured after overnight tornado in northern Jefferson County, Ala.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates has confirmed a fatality related to the overnight possible tornado in Fultondale, Alabama, WBRC reports.

Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb said there were 17 people transported with injuries and 11 people treated at the scene.

Police said a teenager was killed and several of his family members were critically injured as they sheltered in a basement when a suspected tornado blew a tree onto their home and it collapsed, the Associated Press reported.

First responders from several agencies remain searching for and removing possible trapped storm victims in Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.

Now that it's daylight, you can see the large amount of damage in Fultondale. This is from Carson Road looking at New Castle Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McKenzie with the Fultondale Fire Department said just after 3:30 a.m. that “we do have possible fatalities, can not confirm the number yet. We still have search and rescue crews out working.” McKenzie also confirmed earlier Tuesday morning there were “many injuries or deaths at this time.”

A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. and reports of damage began to come in soon afterward.

There is confirmed damage to several structures on Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale including a Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, a Chili’s restaurant and possibly an Outback Steakhouse.

There are also reports of damage to homes in the Fultondale area.

Other images show some serious damage at the intersection of North Pine Hill Road and Carson Road.

There are also reports of damage on Sunhill Road in Center Point. The mayor of Center Point confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down in the same area. The church’s steeple was blown off the roof.

The Hoover Fire Department assisted Fultondale first responders in helping with a search and rescue after the storms.

