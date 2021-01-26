New COVID-19 rules for air travel during ‘National Plan For A Vacation Day’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have put new rules for COVID-19 in order during National Plan For A Vacation Day.

National Plan for Vacation Day aims to inspire more Americans to take time off and use those days to travel.

The CDC is now requiring anyone traveling by air into the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID test within the previous three days.

“With the vaccine rolling out and the cold of winter settling in, AAA travel bookings are starting to ramp up as those who are anxious to get away begin exploring possibilities,” Dianne Bourgoin, Spokesperson for AAA Travel said. “There is no doubt that COVID-related restrictions will add a layer of complexity to planning but what we are seeing at AAA Travel is that those who want to make the best travel decisions will make the extra effort to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The American Automobile Association has tips for those who are planning a vacation in the coming months:

Follow Public Health Guidance - Consistently using face masks and social distancing and being aware of state travel restrictions, including testing requirements and quarantine orders.

Work with a travel advisor - AAA travel advisors can explain guidelines and restrictions, many of which are changing day to day due to travel restrictions varying depending on the destination.

Ensure Flexibility - Understand change and cancellation options and insurance policies for greatest peace of mind

Verify Before You Go - Call ahead to minimize any last-minute surprises.

With the anticipated easing of COVID-19, there will be greater opportunity to do so in the coming months.

