Nickel leads East Rock to thrilling win over EMHS

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel scored 38 points to lead East Rockingham to a 67-66 victory over Eastern Mennonite Monday night in Elkton.

Nickel’s biggest bucket of the game came with 8.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. With East Rock trailing by one, Nickel drove to the hoop and scored to give the Eagles a one-point lead. The Flames would have a chance to win the game in the final seconds but they could not get a shot off.

"Coach was wanting to call a timeout and I was kind of telling him...we're good, we're good."



Tyler Nickel on his game-winning bucket in @EastRockHoops thrilling 67-66 victory over @FlameFamHoops Monday night: https://t.co/B3Jd5iI98z pic.twitter.com/jmE3yBQunL — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) January 26, 2021

East Rock’s Kyle Evick recorded a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Eastern Mennonite was led in scoring by Adam Hatter, who poured in 21 points. Trey Gillenwater added 16 points for the Flames.

East Rockingham and Eastern Mennonite are considered to be two of the best boys basketball programs in the Shenandoah Valley and the entire Commonwealth of Virginia.

