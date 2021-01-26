No. 11 WVU wins thriller over No. 10 Texas Tech, 88-87

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 11 West Virginia men’s basketball team defeated No. 10 Texas Tech, 88-87, Monday night in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Miles McBride’s driving lay-in with 6.2 seconds remaining gave the Mountaineers the lead and WVU was able to hold on when Mac McClung missed a last-second jumper on Texas Tech’s final possession.

McBride finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. McClung poured in 30 points for the Red Raiders.

West Virginia improves to 11-4 overall (4-3 Big 12). The Mountaineers are scheduled to host Florida for a 2 p.m. tip-off Saturday afternoon.

