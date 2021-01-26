Advertisement

No. 8 UVA earns 7th straight win with blowout of Syracuse

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 8 Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Syracuse, 81-58, Monday night for the Cavaliers’ seventh straight win.

Jay Huff scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UVA while Sam Hauser added 21 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

UVA improves to 11-2 overall (7-0 ACC) with the victory. The Cavaliers are scheduled to visit No. 20 Virginia Tech for a 6 p.m. tip-off Saturday evening.

