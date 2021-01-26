Advertisement

Online tax filing tool available for business personal property taxes

Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville City Hall(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is encouraging businesses to take advantage of a new online filing tool.

Business needing to file their tangible business property or machinery and tools return can now do so online.

The online filing tool was launched earlier this month and is partially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a way to help businesses file easier and with less paper.

“This speaks to our commitment to try to get things online and to try to make life easier for taxpayers. It’s been a tough, tough year. So this is one little thing that we can do,” Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue Todd Driver said.

The filing deadline for business tangibles/machinery and tools is February 1, 2021

Visit www.charlottesville.gov/COR and click the link for Business Personal Property Tax page for the link

