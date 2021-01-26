Republican Snyder joins crowded Virginia governor contest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Entrepreneur and former Fox News contributor Pete Snyder has joined a crowded field seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governor.

Snyder is the CEO of the capital investment firm Disruptor Capital. He said in a campaign video released Tuesday that he was running as an innovator, disruptor and problem solver seeking to shake up state politics after “eight years of failed leadership” by Democrats in the governor’s mansion.

Snyder previously founded a social media marketing company, New Media Strategies. He unsuccessfully sought the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013.

Republicans have opted to pick their candidates in a convention in May.

