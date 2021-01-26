Advertisement

Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots

Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated
Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated(N/A)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Rocky Mount officers who were pictured at the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C. January 6 have been fired.

The Town of Rocky Mount made the announcement Tuesday that officers Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker had been terminated.

The two officers had previously been placed on leave and then suspended without pay. They are facing federal charges, including being on restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Rocky Mount officers at Capitol riot suspended without pay

The town said it has followed necessary due processes to conclude its review of the situation and to notify the officers of its decision. The town continues to work with federal investigators as needed.

A statement released by the town Tuesday read:

“We hear those who have communicated their anger and frustration about the actions of these individuals or our response to those actions. There is no playbook for dealing with what occurred on January 6. We have treated the process of review seriously from the beginning and thank those who contributed and in coordinating a response in a quick, objective and lawful manner.”

View Related Stories

“We want to reinforce our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and business, and to upholding the law. Our officers are held to high standards for how they conduct themselves on and off-duty and we are proud of the dedication and sacrifice made to keeping our community safe. The process we have gone through reinforces how seriously we aim to uphold these standards and how important it is to communicate that the department works in the best interest of everyone’s safety.”

Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations

The statement goes on to say the actions of the two officers have put the town under a national spotlight “in ways that do not reflect our whole community and the people who call Rocky Mount home.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources: Two charged in poaching case north of Harrisonburg
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Joan Marie Smith
SCSO: Maurertown woman facing child endangerment charge, drug charges

Latest News

New COVID-19 rules for air travel during ‘National Plan For A Vacation Day’
Charlottesville City Hall
Online tax filing tool available for business personal property taxes
Bill to eliminate mandatory minimums wins committee approval
Money
Virginian-based UPS Freight being sold to TFI for $800M
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2017 file photo shows a large field of coal stored on the property of...
House panel advances bill ending costly coal tax credits