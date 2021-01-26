Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Rocky Mount officers who were pictured at the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C. January 6 have been fired.

The Town of Rocky Mount made the announcement Tuesday that officers Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker had been terminated.

The two officers had previously been placed on leave and then suspended without pay. They are facing federal charges, including being on restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

The town said it has followed necessary due processes to conclude its review of the situation and to notify the officers of its decision. The town continues to work with federal investigators as needed.

A statement released by the town Tuesday read:

“We hear those who have communicated their anger and frustration about the actions of these individuals or our response to those actions. There is no playbook for dealing with what occurred on January 6. We have treated the process of review seriously from the beginning and thank those who contributed and in coordinating a response in a quick, objective and lawful manner.”

“We want to reinforce our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and business, and to upholding the law. Our officers are held to high standards for how they conduct themselves on and off-duty and we are proud of the dedication and sacrifice made to keeping our community safe. The process we have gone through reinforces how seriously we aim to uphold these standards and how important it is to communicate that the department works in the best interest of everyone’s safety.”

The statement goes on to say the actions of the two officers have put the town under a national spotlight “in ways that do not reflect our whole community and the people who call Rocky Mount home.”

