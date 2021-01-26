Sen. Warner, Kaine join colleagues in introducing Raise the Wage Act of 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joined colleagues on Tuesday to introduce the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, which would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

According to a press release from Senator Warner’s office, the Raise the Wage Act of 2021 would increase the federal minimum wage over a four-year period from $7.25 to $15. It would also index future increases in the federal minimum wage to median wage growth, in addition to phasing out the subminimum wage for tipped workers, youth workers and workers with disabilities.

The release says according to a study conducted by the Commonwealth Institute, approximately 1,018,000 Virginias would have their wages raised under the act, while anther 254,000 Virginians who make just above the new minimum would see increases.

The release says in Virginia, the General Assembly approved a gradual increase to the hourly mnimum wage beginning on May 1, 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has uncovered the economic disparities that already exist in this country. In the midst of an unprecedented economic and health crisis that has pushed millions of workers to the brink of poverty, the least we can do is ensure that our minimum wage is a living wage that allows folks who work a full-time job to make ends meet,” says Senator Warner in the press release.

“Every day, millions of hardworking Americans struggle to put food on the table or pay the rent. These hardships have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Senator Kaine in the press release. “Raising the minimum wage will stimulate our economy and give people a fair shot at economic mobility.”

