VDOT crews ready for winter weather this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With winter weather in the forecast, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is ready to treat the roads.

Ken Slack, a spokesperson for VDOT, said crews were not able to pre-treat for Monday evening’s system because it was expected to start out as rain, so any chemicals would be washed away.

Throughout the evening Monday, salt will be put down on the icy locations.

Slack said they know where the cold spots are and places to keep an eye for icing.

He recommends avoiding travel while freezing rain is in the forecast and if you do have to go out to use extreme caution and slow your speed and increase your distance.

“Freezing rain is the most treacherous of the winter weather conditions that we get. Part of the problem is it looks like rain and some people sometimes overestimate their speed, and think that they may just have wet payment when in fact we may have black ice out there,” Slack said.

Slack said if you have to venture out be sure to check railings and sidewalks near your home before you start your journey for clues on if the roads will be icy.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.