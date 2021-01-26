Virginian-based UPS Freight being sold to TFI for $800M

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — UPS has reached an agreement to sell the Virginia-based UPS Freight to Canadian trucking giant TFI International for $800 million.

Both companies announced their agreement in a statement Monday.

They say the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 pending regulatory approvals.

TFI says about 90% of the acquired business will operate under “TForce Freight” and continue to serve UPS’ less-than-truckload operations. Those operators typically use trucks for bulk shipments.

The remaining assets will join TFI’s truckload business segment. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports UPS Freight’s 14,500 workers will become employees of TFI when the deal is finalized.

