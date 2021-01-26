Advertisement

Virginia’s vaccine coordinator eases second dose worries

By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people in Virginia are already thinking about getting their second dose of the coronavirus vaccines. As they wait for an appointment, the commonwealth’s vaccine coordinator is easing their minds about whether or not there will be enough vaccine for the second dose of the shot.

“The federal government is ensuring that every provider who receives a first dose will get a second dose at three weeks if it’s Pfizer, or four weeks if it’s Moderna,” vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said.

Avula says even though Virginia is getting about 105,000 new doses per week, it is also getting second doses on top of that.

“We are continuing to see increased production, or at least increase distribution of the second doses. So at this point I have no reason to be concerned that people won’t be able to get a second dose,” Avula said.

Avula says the real challenge right now is with the limited supply of vaccines, combined with the demand, it could take months before everyone in phase 1b is vaccinated.

