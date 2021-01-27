An icy start to Tuesday- check out these photos

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a rainy, icy night Monday night-

This was earlier, about 645 in downtown Harrisonburg.

Now most has let up and you can tell temps are borderline freezing because some of the ice has melted

But- roads are still slick!!!

Tons, and tons, and tons of accidents pic.twitter.com/hMAVIAkbxp — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) January 26, 2021

We woke up to an icy scene Tuesday morning. Eventually temperatures rose well into the 40s but it took quite some time to get there. Many areas stuck in the clouds and fog. Here’s a view from Air3 flying above Rt. 211. You can see what we call the ‘fog ocean.”

This is when you can see the clouds below

Cool view from Air-3 this afternoon flying over the mountain on 211 between New Market and Luray. As the ice on trees begin to melt away you can see the fog below! @WHSVaubs would know more! @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/RWyhkxILUR — John Hood (@WHSV_John) January 26, 2021

Here’s a great photo of rime ice from the Swannonoa Golf Course.

Rainfall totals across the area ranged from around 0.30″ in our northern areas, to about 1″ for southern spots.

TOWN RAINFALL PETERSBURG, WV 0.28″ WOODSTOCK/STANLEY 0.30″ HARRISONBURG 0.55″ ELKTON 0.58″ WAYNESBORO 0.61″ FRANKLIN, WV 0.69″ STAUNTON 0.77″ BROADWAY 0.92″

Here are some of the great photos from this morning. A reminder that you can stay up to date with the latest local forecast and as things change on the WHSV weather app. This is your BEST source for local weather. You can always check road conditions before heading out.

Check with VA511 or WV511. There are also traffic cameras on the Pendleton County Commission site.

