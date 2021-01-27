An icy start to Tuesday- check out these photos
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a rainy, icy night Monday night-
We woke up to an icy scene Tuesday morning. Eventually temperatures rose well into the 40s but it took quite some time to get there. Many areas stuck in the clouds and fog. Here’s a view from Air3 flying above Rt. 211. You can see what we call the ‘fog ocean.”
This is when you can see the clouds below
Here’s a great photo of rime ice from the Swannonoa Golf Course.
Rainfall totals across the area ranged from around 0.30″ in our northern areas, to about 1″ for southern spots.
|TOWN
|RAINFALL
|PETERSBURG, WV
|0.28″
|WOODSTOCK/STANLEY
|0.30″
|HARRISONBURG
|0.55″
|ELKTON
|0.58″
|WAYNESBORO
|0.61″
|FRANKLIN, WV
|0.69″
|STAUNTON
|0.77″
|BROADWAY
|0.92″
Here are some of the great photos from this morning.
Check with VA511 or WV511. There are also traffic cameras on the Pendleton County Commission site.
