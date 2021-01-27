Advertisement

An icy start to Tuesday- check out these photos

Icy trees
Icy trees(T Alverson)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a rainy, icy night Monday night-

We woke up to an icy scene Tuesday morning. Eventually temperatures rose well into the 40s but it took quite some time to get there. Many areas stuck in the clouds and fog. Here’s a view from Air3 flying above Rt. 211. You can see what we call the ‘fog ocean.”

This is when you can see the clouds below

Here’s a great photo of rime ice from the Swannonoa Golf Course.

Rainfall totals across the area ranged from around 0.30″ in our northern areas, to about 1″ for southern spots.

TOWNRAINFALL
PETERSBURG, WV0.28″
WOODSTOCK/STANLEY0.30″
HARRISONBURG0.55″
ELKTON0.58″
WAYNESBORO0.61″
FRANKLIN, WV0.69″
STAUNTON0.77″
BROADWAY0.92″

Here are some of the great photos from this morning. A reminder that you can stay up to date with the latest local forecast and as things change on the WHSV weather app. This is your BEST source for local weather. You can always check road conditions before heading out.

Caption

Check with VA511 or WV511. There are also traffic cameras on the Pendleton County Commission site.

Pendleton County Traffic Cameras

