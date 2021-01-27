Advertisement

Cancer survivor, 72, struggling to get COVID-19 vaccination in Pa.

By WHP Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - A 72-year-old cancer survivor from Pennsylvania is criticizing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination system, as she struggles to get an appointment.

Elaine Ludwig, a 72-year-old cancer survivor, says her family is the thing that has kept her going through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the promise that she’ll be able to hold them once again. But now, she cannot get an appointment to receive her vaccine.

“I am a cancer survivor, and it jumps up here and there. Right now, I’m dealing with a little bit of lungs. I have sarcoidosis. Nothing that keeps me down too much, but I do have some medical issues,” Ludwig said.

But the 72-year-old’s medical issues, her cancer battle, are seemingly meaningless, as she struggles to make an appointment. She has spent hours on the phone, online and on the road, all in hopes of more time with her family.

“I’m pretty patient, but I am frustrated, yes. My husband was on last night. About every two to three minutes, he would go in - nothing, nothing. He thought maybe he could just catch it,” she said.

Ludwig says she has nowhere to turn and blames a lack of coordination and a system that seemingly “favors those with the right connections.”

“It doesn’t seem right that you have to know someone to get something. I don’t wanna jump out of line, and yet, I would like it,” she said.

Ludwig says she wants the state to coordinate the process better, adding that a centralized location for seniors to schedule appointments would be beneficial.

