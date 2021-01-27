Drug treatment court to provide an alternative in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- An alternative to putting non-violent drug offenders in jail will soon be coming to Page County thanks to a $500,000 grant awarded to a professor at James Madison University.

The drug treatment court for Page County has been in the works for several years and is not too new in the Commonwealth.

“There’s come a realization that we need to try some better alternatives that offer treatment and hope at recovery and rehabilitation,” Tim Coyne, the public defender of Page County, said.

Coyne became a part of the program two years ago when interest in it for Page County was just kicking off. He said he knows from working with offenders first hand by shepherding the Winchester drug treatment court that the treatment works.

He said the issue can be getting money to have the program up and running especially in a rural area like Page County. That’s where James Madison University professor, Dr. Amanda Teye helped out by applying for a large grant.

“Luckily on the first round and the first hit Page County was awarded that wonderful one and a half million dollars for three years by the Bureau of Justice Assistance Drug Court Implementation grant, ” Teye said.

Rather than sitting in jail, non-violent offenders are able to work with the court and agree to complete five phases of substance use treatment. The process will involve strict drug testing and working with the community, something Coyne said, could cut down on the number of people in the county’s jail.

“The program is an alternative to incarceration and traditional probation,” Coyne said. “I mean the needs there and hopefully we’ll have great success.”

They hope after three years, the county will see how important the program is and will continue to fund it. Although Teye made clear this is not a get-out-of-jail free card, but rather an even more difficult alternative.

“It’s not a magic bullet for success, drug treatment court is not and it’s not an easy route as Tim noted but it’s certainly but its something that has the promise of real criminal justice reform,” Teye said.

Teye said the program is still hiring a coordinator and other staff. For now, they are finalizing things like where offenders can receive regular drug testing. She said they hope the program will be up and running by this spring.

Teye said she would really like to thank everyone who is collaborating on this project from Page County’s Commonwealth Attorney, to Judge Clark Ritchie, and those who has provided support including James Madison University.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.