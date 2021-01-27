H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 26
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 26:
BOYS
Stuarts Draft 60, Wilson Memorial 52
Fort Defiance 68, Buffalo Gap 51
Riverheads 40, Staunton 39
Strasburg 55, Madison County 48
Miller School 55, Eastern Mennonite 23
GIRLS
Wilson Memorial 77, Stuarts Draft 36
Fort Defiance 64, Buffalo Gap 44
Riverheads 61, Staunton 50
Stonewall Jackson 43, Strasburg 34
Notable Performances
BOYS
Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 34 points
Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 20 points
Ethan Teter (Buffalo Gap): 14 points, 13 rebounds
Noah Canterbury (Buffalo Gap): 13 points, 6 rebounds
Blake Stinespring (Stuarts Draft): 18 points
Ethan Cash (Stuarts Draft): 14 points
Jaziel Mensah (Wilson Memorial): 20 points
GIRLS
Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance): 21 points
LeAnna Rankin (Wilson Memorial): 15 points
Ashley Morani (Wilson Memorial): 16 points
Korinne Baska (Wilson Memorial): 14 points
Eli Dellinger (Stonewall Jackson): 9 points, 14 rebounds
Dayle Loucks (Stonewall Jackson): 10 points, 6 rebounds
