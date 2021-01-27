Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 26

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 26:

BOYS

Stuarts Draft 60, Wilson Memorial 52

Fort Defiance 68, Buffalo Gap 51

Riverheads 40, Staunton 39

Strasburg 55, Madison County 48

Miller School 55, Eastern Mennonite 23

GIRLS

Wilson Memorial 77, Stuarts Draft 36

Fort Defiance 64, Buffalo Gap 44

Riverheads 61, Staunton 50

Stonewall Jackson 43, Strasburg 34

Notable Performances

BOYS

Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 34 points

Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 20 points

Ethan Teter (Buffalo Gap): 14 points, 13 rebounds

Noah Canterbury (Buffalo Gap): 13 points, 6 rebounds

Blake Stinespring (Stuarts Draft): 18 points

Ethan Cash (Stuarts Draft): 14 points

Jaziel Mensah (Wilson Memorial): 20 points

GIRLS

Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance): 21 points

LeAnna Rankin (Wilson Memorial): 15 points

Ashley Morani (Wilson Memorial): 16 points

Korinne Baska (Wilson Memorial): 14 points

Eli Dellinger (Stonewall Jackson): 9 points, 14 rebounds

Dayle Loucks (Stonewall Jackson): 10 points, 6 rebounds

