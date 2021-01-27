Jail experts, advocates, community members share concerns about MRRJ expansion

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County is at 200% capacity and has been for several years. Right now, localities are considering a $40 million expansion.

On Tuesday night, criminal justice experts, advocates, and community members shared a wide range of perspectives on the jail.

Staunton Organizing, The Institute for Reform and Solutions, and Staunton Councilwoman Brenda Mead hosted the community criminal justice webinar.

“My 34-year old son, who is Hispanic, is incarcerated at Middle River and has been there since June of 2020,” stated Mead.

People shared personal stories, like Mead whose son, accused of a violent crime, isn’t eligible for parole. “He’s not had access to a mental health counselor to address his anger, his depression, his anxiety, and his sleeplessness.”

“I think the question for our community is, do we spend significant money on incarcerating people by expanding the jail, or do we find ways to invest in substance abuse services, do we find ways to invest in mental health services,” asked Public Defender Duane Barron.

He talked about the success of Drug Court, and the bond program, but the average incarceration at Middle River during 2020 was 843 in a jail built for 400.

“These people they’re only a connection or two away from you on Facebook. They’re your friends and neighbors,” said Barron.

He says a third of the inmates are pretrial, a third are VA Department of Corrections inmates who should be in state prison, and a third are serving local sentences.

“The perception, I think that’s out there, is that prosecutors want to do nothing but just lock people up and that is just not the case,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Augusta County Caleb Kramer who leads a pre-charge diversion program.

Chanda McGuffin, Co-Founder of the RISE Organization says more should be invested in the school system to prevent the school to prison pipeline.

“These are people that are confined. It’s not cattle. They are people,” stated McGuffin. “Until we see them as people and we want to be concerned about them as people we won’t ever be able to change this system.”

But, for those still facing incarceration, Barron says they must have adequate facilities for them.

“We have to treat them humanely. We have to provide appropriate medical services. We have to provide appropriate mental health services,” said Barron. “The jail needs to be a place where people can go and become better.”

The Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board is expected to decide about a plan next, but it’s ultimately up to the localities.

