Advertisement

Kraft giving away limited-edition mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day

Cheesy and pink
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.
Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.(Source: Kraft Mac & Cheese)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXIX/Gray News) - There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying “you’re the mac to my cheese” with candy-flavored pink Kraft Mac & Cheese.

According to a press release, the Candy Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is made with the same cheesy flavor but includes a candy flavor packet, which turns the dish pink and adds hints of sweet candy flavor.

“Sure it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things,” Kraft said.

You can enter a contest and be one of 1,000 people to receive a Candy Mac & Cheese kit.

They’ll be delivered by February 14.

Enter to win here.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Waynesboro
Facing $400,000 in unpaid utilities, Waynesboro reinstates disconnections as last resort
Harrisonburg Police asking for public’s assistance identifying two subjects who allegedly pocketed customer’s credit card
Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, of Waynesboro.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charlottesville man facing charges following arrest operation in Waynesboro
HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,707 on Tuesday

Latest News

CDC publishes study finding spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools is rare
Downtown Waynesboro
New F&M Bank location coming to Waynesboro
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census data for congressional seats still months away
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
In duel with small investors over GameStop, big funds blink