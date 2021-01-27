Local LGBTQ Center reacts as President Biden reverses transgender military ban

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - President Joe Biden signed an executive order that reverses the 2018 Transgender Military Ban.

“What I’m doing is enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform, and essentially restoring the situation as it existed before, with transgender personnel, if qualified in every other way, can serve their government in the United States military,” President Biden told members of the press.

The executive order reads, in part: “It is my conviction as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces that gender identity should not be a bar to military service. Moreover, there is substantial evidence that allowing transgender individuals to serve in the military does not have any meaningful negative impact on the Armed Forces.”

According to the order, in 2016 a study requested by the Department of Defense found that “enabling transgender individuals to serve openly in the United States military would have only a minimal impact on military readiness and healthcare costs.”

Jen Jones with the Shenandoah Valley LGBTQ Center said this a big step for the LGBTQ community.

“It’s another way of saying, you are the same. You are like everyone, if you want to serve your country in this way, then, yes, you should have the opportunity to do it,” Jones explained.

You can read President Biden’s executive order, by clicking here.

