Millionaire investor joins Virginia governor contest

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former executive of a global investment firm has announced he will join Virginia’s race for governor.

Former Carlyle Group co-CEO Glenn Youngkin said Tuesday in a video that he’s running as a conservative.

Youngkin emphasized his modest roots, recalling a time as a child when his father lost his job, rather than his leadership of a company with $230 billion in assets or his personal wealth estimated at $265 million. He’s casting himself as a political outsider who worked his way up.

Youngkin joins a wide field. The governor’s race now has five Republicans and five Democrats in contention.

