Advertisement

Mountain Valley Pipeline changes strategy on permits

File image of Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
File image of Mountain Valley Pipeline construction(WHSV)
By The Roanoke Times and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Mountain Valley Pipeline says it will abandon plans to use a blanket permit to cross nearly 500 streams and wetlands.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that the project will instead apply for individual approvals for each crossing. That will lengthen the process for a project that is already swamped by legal and regulatory delays.

But an attorney for the project said that switching to individual permits is the most efficient path forward.

The federal 4th Circuit Court of Appeals has twice set aside the blanket permit.

Critics have said that it fails to adequately assess the environmental impacts of a massive pipeline crossing pristine mountain streams.

The 303-mile pipeline will carry natural gas through West Virginia and Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Waynesboro
Facing $400,000 in unpaid utilities, Waynesboro reinstates disconnections as last resort
Harrisonburg Police asking for public’s assistance identifying two subjects who allegedly pocketed customer’s credit card
Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, of Waynesboro.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charlottesville man facing charges following arrest operation in Waynesboro
HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,707 on Tuesday

Latest News

CDC publishes study finding spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools is rare
Downtown Waynesboro
New F&M Bank location coming to Waynesboro
You can register for classes at the Staunton Augusta YMCA by clicking the link below.
Staunton YMCA moves fitness programming inside
Money
Senators Manchin, Capito announce $1.6 million for W.Va. COVID-19 vaccination costs
Amanda Chase
Virginia Senate votes to censure Amanda Chase