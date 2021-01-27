New F&M Bank location coming to Waynesboro

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — A new F&M Bank location will soon be opening in Waynesboro.

Once the new location opens, there will be a total of four F&M banking offices in the Augusta County area, and 12 offices serving the greater Shenandoah Valley.

According to a press release from F&M Bank, the company has entered into an agreement with Carter Bankshares, Inc. to acquire the bank and associated client relationships located at 2701 West Main Street in Waynesboro.

The release says the agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed early in the second quarter of 2021.

