New Virginia wildlife license plate announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced its newest “Wildlife Conservationist” license plate.

The plate features a red salamander, which was named Virginia’s official state salamander in 2018.

“Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, sponsored the bill at the urging of young conservationists affiliated with Salamander Savers, an ecological-minded 4-H group whose members ranged in age from 8 to 18. This special designation was also made possible through a collaborated effort between DWR, the Virginia Herpetological Society, and many naturalists and teachers, who worked hard to raise awareness about salamanders,” a release from the DWR said.

The red salamander plate is the ninth in a series of wildlife conservation license plates produced by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

After the first 1,000 are sold, DWR will get $15 of the $25 additional annual fee, which will go towards funding wildlife resource management, research and educational outreach programs in Virginia.

“We are very fortunate to have suitable habitat to support one of the Commonwealth’s most brilliantly colored, non-game wildlife species and we are pleased to be able to recognize it on our newest Wildlife Conservation License plate,” DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown said.

You can order the plates, here.

