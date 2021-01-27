Advertisement

Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports increase in fatal overdoses

(KEVN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is warning the public about a recent spike in fatal and non-fatal overdoses.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reports six fatal overdoses since Wednesday, January 20.

According to a press release from the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the recent increase in opioid-related overdoses is likely the result of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Officials say two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person.

The press release says the most recent deaths include three individuals in Front Royal between January 20 and 23, two individuals in Clarke County between January 20 and 22 and one individual in Shenandoah County on January 26.

The press release also says three non-fatal overdoses were reported since Wednesday, January 20; one in Front Royal, one in Winchester and one in Frederick County.

According to the press release, the total number of reported overdoses in 2021 is seven fatal, and seven non-fatal.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force encourages residents to reach out to friends and loved ones who are living with addiction.

