One dead in Alabama
UPDATE: Rating now an EF-3
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -
At least one person is dead and dozens of others injured after a tornado tore through the Birmingham, Alabama area Monday night.
While our region was dealing with sleet and a wintry mix of ice, the deep south had thunderstorms, and several tornado warnings.
In addition to that one death, at least 30 people were injured. you can see the destruction from these areal shots.
The town of Fultondale, Alabama was hit hard.
The Fultondale Police Chief says a young man was killed when he and his family became trapped in their basement after a tree apparently fell on the home, causing it to collapse. Several other family members were critically injured.
Many houses and buildings, destroyed. As day broke, people got to work clearing debris, checking on neighbors and salvaging what they could.
The National Weather Service initially gave the tornado a preliminary rating of an EF-2, but late Tuesday night the rating was changed to a stronger EF-3 with winds up to 150mph. The path length was just less than 10 miles.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is continuing to survey the damage.
Tornadoes are not uncommon in Alabama in January. In fact the cooler months are a secondary tornado season for the deep south.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.