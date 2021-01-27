One dead in Alabama

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

At least one person is dead and dozens of others injured after a tornado tore through the Birmingham, Alabama area Monday night.

While our region was dealing with sleet and a wintry mix of ice, the deep south had thunderstorms, and several tornado warnings.

In addition to that one death, at least 30 people were injured. you can see the destruction from these areal shots.

Anthony Dodd shot this #drone video of the #tornado damage in #Fultondale, #Alabama. A 14-year-old Fultondale High School student was killed in this storm. National #Weather Survey crews at least EF-2 tornado damage with 135 mph winds. pic.twitter.com/7cqpOg5Z53 — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) January 26, 2021

The town of Fultondale, Alabama was hit hard.

The Fultondale Police Chief says a young man was killed when he and his family became trapped in their basement after a tree apparently fell on the home, causing it to collapse. Several other family members were critically injured.

My friend Jason Williams lost his home in Fultondale tonight. They heard the warning and got into their safe place. The family is fine, but the pets didn’t survive pic.twitter.com/mwsQCrLbWE — James Spann (@spann) January 26, 2021

Many houses and buildings, destroyed. As day broke, people got to work clearing debris, checking on neighbors and salvaging what they could.

The National Weather Service initially gave the tornado a preliminary rating of an EF-2, but late Tuesday night the rating was changed to a stronger EF-3 with winds up to 150mph. The path length was just less than 10 miles.

NEW: The Fultondale tornado has been given a rating of EF-3 w/ peak winds around 150 mph. Keep in mind that intensity & width varied along its path. The EF-3 damage was focused near Lykes Blvd to New Castle Rd. We will continue to review, but don't anticipate a change in rating. pic.twitter.com/VXZmQY1cG1 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 27, 2021

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is continuing to survey the damage.

Last night around 10:30 CST, a dangerous and destructive tornado hit areas north of Birmingham, Alabama. Fultondale seemingly to have been hit the hardest, NWS Birmingham has given the tornado a PRELIMINARY rating of high-end EF-2. Here's the radar during this awful storm. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/baIVVsfLds — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega_WX) January 26, 2021

Tornadoes are not uncommon in Alabama in January. In fact the cooler months are a secondary tornado season for the deep south.

Tornadoes in January? They’re more common than you think in Alabama. #alwx https://t.co/bboZH8KePW — Leigh Morgan (@Leigh_wx) January 26, 2021

