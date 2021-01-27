Page County Animal Shelter maintains no-kill status

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — For the third year in a row, Page County Animal Shelter has achieved low kill status, with 10 percent or fewer animals having to be euthanized.

This year, the Page County Animal Shelter says they saved 94 percent of their animals. The shelter euthanized three dogs, one of which was court-ordered, and 35 cats because of sickness. That’s from a total of 290 and 335 cats that came through.

Many were adopted and or transferred to another releasing agency. Manager Jami Cooper says it takes a village to help these animals find a loving home.

“I have a wonderful staff here that’s very dedicated, they’re very good at their jobs, they’re very good at socializing the animals and learning their personalities, and we work with a lot of rescue groups, and without everybody’s help, we wouldn’t be this successful,” Cooper said.

Her staff and rescue groups helped the animals find a home even with overcrowding issues.

“There are times when we are full beyond capacity, and it’s you know, sometimes we’re cutting the staff pretty thin because we don’t have so many people to work for 7 days,” Cooper said. “We make it work.”

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA had a total live release rate of over 92 percent in 2020. The Shenandoah County Animal Shelter claims no-kill status.

