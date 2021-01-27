Advertisement

Page County Animal Shelter maintains no-kill status

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — For the third year in a row, Page County Animal Shelter has achieved low kill status, with 10 percent or fewer animals having to be euthanized.

This year, the Page County Animal Shelter says they saved 94 percent of their animals. The shelter euthanized three dogs, one of which was court-ordered, and 35 cats because of sickness. That’s from a total of 290 and 335 cats that came through.

Many were adopted and or transferred to another releasing agency. Manager Jami Cooper says it takes a village to help these animals find a loving home.

“I have a wonderful staff here that’s very dedicated, they’re very good at their jobs, they’re very good at socializing the animals and learning their personalities, and we work with a lot of rescue groups, and without everybody’s help, we wouldn’t be this successful,” Cooper said.

Her staff and rescue groups helped the animals find a home even with overcrowding issues.

“There are times when we are full beyond capacity, and it’s you know, sometimes we’re cutting the staff pretty thin because we don’t have so many people to work for 7 days,” Cooper said. “We make it work.”

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA had a total live release rate of over 92 percent in 2020. The Shenandoah County Animal Shelter claims no-kill status.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Waynesboro
Facing $400,000 in unpaid utilities, Waynesboro reinstates disconnections as last resort
Harrisonburg Police asking for public’s assistance identifying two subjects who allegedly pocketed customer’s credit card
Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, of Waynesboro.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charlottesville man facing charges following arrest operation in Waynesboro
HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership

Latest News

VDH states residency does not matter when receiving vaccine at open clinics
VDH states residency does not matter when receiving vaccine at open clinics
BBB warns of second stimulus check scams
BBB warns of second stimulus check scams
Overnight forecast 1/27/2021
Overnight forecast 1/27/2021
FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products
FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products
RCPS begins to vaccinate teachers and staff
RCPS begins to vaccinate teachers and staff