Advertisement

Protesters rally outside of Congressman Ben Cline’s office to raise awareness about the conflicts in Tigray

By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — “Please, take action now!” People rallied outside of Congressman Ben Cline’s Harrisonburg office on Wednesday, calling on U.S. leaders to help the people of Tigray.

Tigray has been dealing with government conflict for several months. According to a report from the Associated Press, the State Department cited “credible reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in refugee camps and other human rights abuses.”

“They cut off all the connections, we can’t connect to our people. We just need the U.S. to take action. Action speaks more than words,” explained Helen Gebrehaimanot.

People held up signs that read, “U.S. TAKE ACTION” and “HELP THE STARVING IN TIGRAY”.

Tsega Kidanu says everything is shut down in Tigray.

“They don’t have anything, even now, almost 84 days, everyone here doesn’t have any connection with our families,” Kidanu added. “We need the U.S. government to help us reconnect to Tigray.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots
Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Waynesboro
Facing $400,000 in unpaid utilities, Waynesboro reinstates disconnections as last resort
Harrisonburg Police asking for public’s assistance identifying two subjects who allegedly pocketed customer’s credit card
Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, of Waynesboro.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charlottesville man facing charges following arrest operation in Waynesboro
HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership

Latest News

VDH states residency does not matter when receiving vaccine at open clinics
VDH states residency does not matter when receiving vaccine at open clinics
BBB warns of second stimulus check scams
BBB warns of second stimulus check scams
Overnight forecast 1/27/2021
Overnight forecast 1/27/2021
FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products
FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products
RCPS begins to vaccinate teachers and staff
RCPS begins to vaccinate teachers and staff