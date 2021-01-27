Protesters rally outside of Congressman Ben Cline’s office to raise awareness about the conflicts in Tigray

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — “Please, take action now!” People rallied outside of Congressman Ben Cline’s Harrisonburg office on Wednesday, calling on U.S. leaders to help the people of Tigray.

Tigray has been dealing with government conflict for several months. According to a report from the Associated Press, the State Department cited “credible reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in refugee camps and other human rights abuses.”

“They cut off all the connections, we can’t connect to our people. We just need the U.S. to take action. Action speaks more than words,” explained Helen Gebrehaimanot.

People held up signs that read, “U.S. TAKE ACTION” and “HELP THE STARVING IN TIGRAY”.

Tsega Kidanu says everything is shut down in Tigray.

“They don’t have anything, even now, almost 84 days, everyone here doesn’t have any connection with our families,” Kidanu added. “We need the U.S. government to help us reconnect to Tigray.”

