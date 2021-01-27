RCPS begins to vaccinate teachers and staff

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — With the Central Shenandoah Health District in Phase 1B of the vaccine roll-out, teachers and staff in Rockingham County were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

VDH staff and school nurses were able to vaccinate 450 teachers and staff members in just a few hours. Division superintendent Oskar Scheikl said they are prioritizing which staff member receives the vaccine first based on who interacts with students day-to-day.

Special education teachers and drivers took priority Wednesday, with more clinics scheduled over the next two weeks.

“We’ve set up multiple clinics, a total of four at this point, and we hope to have between 2,000 and 2,200 shots,” Scheikl said. “2,000 should cover everyone who has told us that they wanted the vaccine.”

These are closed clinics, which means they are only offered to Rockingham County Public Schools teachers and staff members. Scheikl said over the next few days, staff will be notified of what clinic they are assigned to and will be able to schedule a time slot if not known already.

He said some staff, like at the central office, will be some of the last to be vaccinated because they do not regularly see students.

Scheikl said with more students returning physically to school next semester, out of all the chaos during the pandemic, Wednesday was a day to celebrate.

“So it’s exciting, but it means for just a brief moment in time we can be here and look at this and say, ‘good.’ You know, we’re getting shots in arms and people are going to protected,” Scheikl said.

The school division said they would really like to thank VDH, school nurses and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway, who all helped set up the clinics

Scheikl said while today is a celebration for the vaccine, it is important the community still follows CDC guidelines and remains vigilant.

