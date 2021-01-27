Advertisement

Rockingham Co. Fire and Rescue helps 1b recipients register for COVID-19 vaccine

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Squad is helping people get on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

“If you do not have an email address I can go ahead and sign you up now,” Fiona Albertson, the Fire and Life Safety Technician with Rockingham Co., said to a 66-year-old man over the phone.

Fire and Rescue staff and volunteers are working with those 65-and-older who have no access to the internet or an e-mail address.

They are getting them registered in a COVID-19 vaccine database and the Central Shenandoah Health District will reach out to them personally to schedule an appointment.

Since launching the registration support on January 22, they have been able to register more than 500 people.

“That’s wonderful that the fire department is doing that because what do they do when they have no one to reach out to?” Pat Holloway, a registration volunteer, said. “The phones have been ringing all day. One right after the other.”

If you live in Rockingham County and meet the age range or phase 1-b requirements for the Vaccination and DO NOT HAVE AN...

Posted by Rockingham County Department of Fire & Rescue on Friday, January 22, 2021

If you have already registered with the CDC or Central Shenandoah Health District, you do not need to call and register again.

If you are 65 and older, you can call Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (540) 564-3175 to get yourself registered.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Waynesboro
Facing $400,000 in unpaid utilities, Waynesboro reinstates disconnections as last resort
Harrisonburg Police asking for public’s assistance identifying two subjects who allegedly pocketed customer’s credit card
HPD investigating grand larceny at car dealership
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,707 on Tuesday
Ty Quane Pertell Gregory, 24, of Waynesboro.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Charlottesville man facing charges following arrest operation in Waynesboro

Latest News

Dukes fall to Northeastern, 77-69
Dukes fall to Northeastern, 77-69
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, January 26
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, January 26
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County is at 200% capacity and has been for several...
Jail experts, advocates, community members share concerns about MRRJ expansion
Community shares concerns of Middle River Regional Jail
Community shares concerns of Middle River Regional Jail
Republican Snyder joins crowded Virginia governor contest
Republican Snyder joins crowded Virginia governor contest