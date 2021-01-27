Rockingham Co. Fire and Rescue helps 1b recipients register for COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Squad is helping people get on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

“If you do not have an email address I can go ahead and sign you up now,” Fiona Albertson, the Fire and Life Safety Technician with Rockingham Co., said to a 66-year-old man over the phone.

Fire and Rescue staff and volunteers are working with those 65-and-older who have no access to the internet or an e-mail address.

They are getting them registered in a COVID-19 vaccine database and the Central Shenandoah Health District will reach out to them personally to schedule an appointment.

Since launching the registration support on January 22, they have been able to register more than 500 people.

“That’s wonderful that the fire department is doing that because what do they do when they have no one to reach out to?” Pat Holloway, a registration volunteer, said. “The phones have been ringing all day. One right after the other.”

If you live in Rockingham County and meet the age range or phase 1-b requirements for the Vaccination and DO NOT HAVE AN... Posted by Rockingham County Department of Fire & Rescue on Friday, January 22, 2021

If you have already registered with the CDC or Central Shenandoah Health District, you do not need to call and register again.

If you are 65 and older, you can call Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (540) 564-3175 to get yourself registered.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.