Senators Manchin, Capito announce $1.6 million for W.Va. COVID-19 vaccination costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced on Wednesday $1,648,653 from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to assist the Mountain State in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release from Senator Capito’s office, the funding will be used to reimburse costs associated with emergency protective measures taken to store, handle, transport, distribute and administer vaccines to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will receive $1,071,638 of the funding for the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

The West Virginia Office of the Adjutant General will receive $577,015.02 of the funding for supplies, labor and equipment in support of the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

