Senators Warner, Kaine re-introduce legislation to make Washington 51st state

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joined colleagues on Wednesday in re-introducing legislation to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state of the United States.

According to a press release from Senator Kaine’s office, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act would establish congressional barriers for the 51st state and grant D.C. residents full congressional representation.

The press release says the bill would also ensure that the citizens and elected leaders of the District of Columbia have full authority over local affairs, including safety and security matters.

Warner and Kaine say the legislation would also designate the areas surrounding the White House, the Capitol, the Supreme Court and the National Mall as the seat of the federal government. That area would inherit the name the “Capital” and remain under the control of Congress, as mandated by the Constitution.

“We are proud to cosponsor this piece of legislation recognizing D.C. as our nation’s 51st state,” Warner and Kaine said in the press release. “For too long, our neighbors in D.C. have been denied their civil rights and subject to taxation without proper representation.”

