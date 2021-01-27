Staunton YMCA moves fitness programming inside

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — “No push back, no negative talk, they are just grateful to be able to come,” said Wendy Shutty with the Staunton Augusta YMCA.

The YMCA offers a wide variety of fitness courses and had to adapt its programming at the start of the pandemic.

“We initially started outside with as many classes as we could do. Then gradually when everything began to reopen, we opened classes back indoors,” Shutty explained.

A majority of classes have since been moved inside with precautions that follow the governor’s executive orders.

“We still have to observe 10-foot spacing,” Shutty added. " When they are coming to class, they do have to have their masks, on and while they are setting up and getting their equipment, whatever they need for class, we ask them to keep their masks on and once they start exercising they can remove their masks.”

Shutty says there are 60 to 70 classes offered at the YMCA each week.

