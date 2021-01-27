Advertisement

UVA Health offering free pregnancy and infant loss support group

NBC29 File.
NBC29 File.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Losing a child is a terrible and tragic experience for any parent, that’s why UVA Health is offering a free support group for anyone who is dealing with loss.

“What we found is most people who do participate really benefit from just the peer connection,” Morgan Taylor, a clinical social worker at UVA Health, said.

The eight-week virtual support group is open to individuals or couples who experienced a pregnancy or infant loss at any point in their life to share experiences, promote healing, and offer comfort to others.

“It’s just a chance to have a safe space to really talk about these very personal experiences that people have, and it’s not uncommon. So it’s something we hope to offer to get a platform for people to really get a chance to talk about,” Taylor said.

The first session of 2021 begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 1 and will be open to anyone who wants to attend. Taylor is asking folks interested to preregister by emailing her at mlt3p@virginia.edu.

