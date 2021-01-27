UVA Health Receives $4.4 million to expand telehealth services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health will receive more $4.4 million in grant money to expand its home-monitoring services to patients with serious medical conditions like COVID-19.

The grant, provided by the Federal Communications Commission, will fund data-enabled tablet devices for at least 1,500 patients in the area this year as part of its Connected Care pilot program.

Tablets will track patients’ vitals after they receive care at UVA Health and will allow them to stay connected with their physician without leaving their home.

Kate Rheuban, the director of the UVA Center for Telehealth, said the grant allows for expanded healthcare access for under-served communities, including the elderly and veterans, as well as those living in more rural areas with limited access to technology.

“The changes that have occurred following the COVID-9 pandemic have enabled us to provide services to the home of our patients, but many of our patients were not able to engage in home telehealth because they didn’t have the capabilities, they didn’t have the broadband, they didn’t have the devices. This grant will enable us to provide that technology to our patients who need it the most,” Rheuban said.

The grant will be used over the span of three years to potentially double or even triple the number of patients using at-home monitoring.

Novella Thompson, the director of population health at UVA, said the technology can keep people out of the hospital and healthier, at home, through constant monitoring, noting that physicians are better able to understand the barriers their patients may face on a day-to-day basis when interacting outside of a clinic or hospital space.

“The interactive home monitoring allows us to watch their vitals, provide clinical escalation if it’s needed, but we’re also managing the barriers to care. We’re removing those so that the clinical work can be done,” Thompson said.

