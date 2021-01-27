Advertisement

UVA hosts online event discussing food and justice in Virginia

NBC29 File.
NBC29 File.(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia, in partnership with Morven Farm, hosted an online event Wednesday, January 27.

Entitled Food and Justice in Virginia, the panel addressed several ongoing challenges facing the United States food system:

  • Ensuring equity in access to fresh, nutritious, and affordable food
  • Policy on food and services from national, state, and local levels
  • Protecting the health and safety of farm and food service workers

“We really hope that people are just getting more aware of the issues that are really going on everywhere across our nation, specifically in our food system,” Shantell Bingham, program director of the Food Justice Network, Cultivate Charlottesville, said.

The panel is part of UVA’s Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community MLK Celebration.

There are a series of events scheduled throughout the month of January.

