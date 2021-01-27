VHCA-VCAL says COVID-19 vaccination clinics at long term care facilities on pace

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Health Care Association/Virginia Center for Assisted Living announced Wednesday vaccination clinics at Virginia long term care facilities are “on pace.”

The Virginia Health Care Association/Virginia Center for Assisted Living (VHCA-VCAL) says the first of three COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Virginia nursing homes have been completed, with exceptions only for facilities currently experiencing outbreaks, and many of the second clinics are already completed or scheduled for Virginia nursing homes.

VHCA-VCAL says clinics for assisted living facilities are well underway.

According to a press release from VHCA-VCAL, the first vaccination clinics for nursing home residents and staff in Virginia were held on December 28, 2020. The release says vaccines are being distributed and administered through the Pharmacy Partnership Program for Long Term Care Facilities by CVS and Walgreens.

“As we get long term care staff and residents vaccinated, we can save lives. While we have entered a more hopeful time in battling the virus, the fight is not over yet. Community spread means we must remain vigilant and continue to take the important precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance, and prioritizing long term care for critical resources like personal protective equipment (PPE), testing, and staff support,” Keith Hare, VHCA-VCAL president and CEO, said in the press release.

The release also says the VHCA-VCAL is promoting the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living #GetVaccinated campaign, which is a nationwide effort to encourage all long term care residents, families and staff members to consent to getting vaccinated and provide educational materials to make an informed decision.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.