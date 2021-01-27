Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,227 on Wednesday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Wednesday, January 27, Virginia has had 488,553 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 5,227 case increase since Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 11.8% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 12.3% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

54 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 6,228.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Northam addressed the state to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions, Northam said, will last until at least Jan. 31.

The restrictions include a modified stay at home order in which all individuals in Virginia must stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Exceptions include getting food and other goods, heading to and from work and seeking medical attention.

A new universal mask requirement in which masks must be worn when inside and when social distancing is not possible. All Virginians aged five and up must wear a face covering.

A reduction in social gatherings from 25 individuals to 10 individuals has been put into place, and there are continued limits on dining in restaurants. These new restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of January 27

By January 27, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 392,935 confirmed cases and 95,618 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 6,323,165 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 5,112,697 PCR tests, 205,175 antibody tests and 1,005,293 antigen tests.

At this point, 20,986 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 6,228 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. January 27.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 22,139 total cases

• Augusta County - 4,671 (+18 from Tuesday)

• Bath County - 237 (-1 from Tuesday)

• Buena Vista - 713 (+13 from Tuesday)

• Harrisonburg - 5,223 (+20 from Tuesday)

• Highland County - 78 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Lexington - 796 (+10 from Tuesday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,025 (+13 from Tuesday)

• Rockingham County - 5,434 (+34 from Tuesday)

• Staunton - 2,172 (+12 from Tuesday)

• Waynesboro - 1,790 (+21 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 63, with 28 in long-term care facilities, 5 in a healthcare setting, 22 in congregate settings, 4 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12

Total tests: 218,279

Lord Fairfax Health District: 15,258 total cases

• Clarke County - 643 (+12 from Tuesday)

• Frederick County - 5,683 (+100 from Tuesday)

• Page County - 1,557 (+25 from Tuesday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,284 (+55 from Tuesday)

• Warren County - 1,877 (+10 from Tuesday)

• Winchester - 2,214 (-5 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 87, with 41 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 24 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, 3 in a college/university setting, 3 in a K-12 setting and 1 in a child care setting

Total tests: 179,231

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of January 27, 524,722 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 78,261 people are fully vaccinated.

1,166,600 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

VDH defines new vaccine doses administered as the number of vaccine doses administered the previous day and reported to VDH by 4 a.m. today.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of January 27, at least 37,823 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 2,868.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 117,775 total cases in West Virginia as of January 27.

Grant County: 965 total COVID-19 cases (+6 from Tuesday)

Hardy County: 1,179 total COVID-19 cases (+6 from Tuesday)

Pendleton County: 536 total COVID-19 cases (+3 from Tuesday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

